ATLANTIC – The Cass County office of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host their annual Farmland Leasing Arrangements meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Cass County Community Center at 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic, and will last approximately 2 1/2 hours. Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will be the host and presenter of the meeting. The annual meeting is offered to address questions that land owners, tenants or other interested individuals have about leasing farmland, and is open to anyone interested in learning more about these topics.
As Iowa agriculture looks ahead to 2022, farmland leasing meetings provide a base for decisions in rental arrangements for both tenants and landowners. Discussion at this year’s program will focus on land values and cash rent trends, cost of production, methods for determining a fair 2022 cash rental rate, the latest legal updates that impact farm leases and land ownership (such as carbon credit contracts), and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa cash rented land and the 2021 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.
Pre-registration is requested at least two days before the meeting and a registration fee of $20/person, or $30 per couple if sharing a leasing resource book, is payable at the door. All registered participants will receive a 100-page leasing resource book and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management, and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Cass County Extension office at (712) 243-1132 with questions or to pre-register by Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Additional meetings in the area include Oakland (East Pott.) on July 28, Greenfield (Adair) on August 3, Villisca (Montgomery/Page) on August 4, Elk Horn (Audubon/Shelby) on August 17 and Guthrie Center (Guthrie) on August 18. Contact the county Extension office listed behind each meeting for details and registration information.
For a complete list of all meetings statewide, visit the ISU Ag Decision Maker website at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html or check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you. The Ag Decision Maker leasing section also provides useful materials for negotiating leases, information on various types of leases, lease forms and newly updated Decision Tools.