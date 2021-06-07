Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Following is list of local graduates, along with their degree, major and honors if received.
Anita
Kyler Jacobs, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Christian Kinzie, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Remington Vacek, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design
Atlantic
Katherine Darrow, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Magna Cum Laude
Nadia Somers, Bachelor of Music, Music, Magna Cum Laude
Villisca
Wyatt Robinette, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Wiota
Megan Behrends, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member