Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.

Following is list of local graduates, along with their degree, major and honors if received.

Anita

Kyler Jacobs, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Christian Kinzie, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology

Remington Vacek, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design

Atlantic

Katherine Darrow, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Magna Cum Laude

Nadia Somers, Bachelor of Music, Music, Magna Cum Laude

Villisca

Wyatt Robinette, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Wiota

Megan Behrends, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member

