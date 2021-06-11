The Atlantic Elks is holding a bike rodeo on Saturday June 12 at 10 a.m. in the parking lot between City Hall and the Elks Lodge. (Enter from Walnut Street) All aged kids are welcome to participate on their own bicycles and are encouraged to wear helmets. There will be a safety program by an Atlantic Police officer and an obstacle course. All participants will be eligible for drawings for Atlantic Chamber Bucks, Walmart gift cards, and gift certificates for Udderly Delicious. Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tags

Trending Food Videos