Atlantic will find more people buzzing around town, shopping and dining on Saturday, July 17. Participating Atlantic businesses will, once again, offer crazy summer deals during the Annual Crazy Daze shop local event. Crazy Daze is an annual event that encourages customers to support local.
“We would like to thank all the customers for supporting our small businesses throughout 2020,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“What better way to celebrate shopping local then with AtlantiCash?”, mentioned Beschorner.
Four lucky shoppers will get the chance to win $250 in AtlantiCash. Shoppers are encouraged to post their shopping or dining “selfies” on Facebook during Crazy Daze, using the hashtags #MyAtlanticIA and #LoveLocal. The four winners will be announced Monday, July 19 LIVE on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
“This is a great way to thank and reward people for shopping local. It gives them that extra nudge to spend the day in Atlantic,” Beschorner said.
Shop or eat at these participating locations to be entered in to win $250 in AtlantiCash, Akin Building Center, Atlantic Motor Supply, Aunt B’s, Bonnesen’s Five & Ten Store, Brown Shoe Fit, Brymons Interiors, Cappel’s Ace Hardware. CoffeeGirl. Downtowner Cafe. Eleven O’ Three, Elixir Downtown, Farmhouse & Flowers, Golden Dragon, Hanson’s Fine Jewelry, Interior Touch, Plaza Azteca, Rancho Grande, Scooters Coffee, Shaved Tail Louie’s, Something For You, Sweet Joy Shoppe, Udderly Delicious and Valley Boutique.
For more information on Crazy Daze deals and other Chamber events, visit atlanticiowa.com or contact the Chamber office at 712.243.3017.