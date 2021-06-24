“Take delight in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.”
-Psalm 37:4
Which part of this verse jumps out at you the most? If I’m being honest, the second phrase caught my attention. It actually caused me to go back and reread the first phrase. Since sin entered the world, we have a selfish bent. Whether we realize it or not, we are a very selfish people. We get upset when people disagree with us, we spend much of our day thinking about our plans, what we’re going to wear and what we’re going to eat. Sure we will do some things for others but it’s often with the hope there’s something in it for us. We are driven by selfish motivations so it’s easy to read this verse thinking, “Fine, I will take delight in the Lord but then He better give me what I want.”
There is a sequence to this verse, first we must take delight in the Lord and then He will satisfy the desires of our hearts. But God knows our hearts and sees our motivations so we must have an authentic satisfaction and adoration in the Lord. We can’t fake God out like we often can others. Once we truly find our delight in the Lord, the desires of our hearts will begin to change according to His will and He will gladly bless us with those things.
Is the majority of your delight rooted in Christ? Do you spend time every day simply taking in all the blessings and glories around you? Are you most satisfied in Christ? If you can honestly answer yes to these questions then it’s a safe bet that He has filled or is filling the desires of your heart. As we revel in God, our desires shift towards all things Christ-centered. Focus today on only the first phrase. Let’s make less of ourselves today and make much more of God. In doing so, we just might experience fulfillment with the desires of our hearts.