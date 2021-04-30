A couple considering postponing its wedding day would normally be a harbinger of bad things to come. But 2020 has proven to be anything but normal, so it comes as no surprise that many couples who planned to tie the knot in 2020 have been forced to reconsider those plans.
When the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, few people might have expected the virus to continue to pose a threat into fall. But that’s precisely what happened, and health officials across the globe have warned that life may not get back to normal before the end of 2021. Such predictions put engaged couples in difficult situations as they try to determine if they should go forward with their weddings or postpone their ceremonies until they can safely gather en masse to celebrate their love for one another with their friends and families.
The decision couples face regarding their weddings is theirs alone to make. As difficult as such a decision may prove, there are some factors couples can consider that might make their choices easier.
• Vendors: Before couples get too deep into their decision-making process, they can consult their vendors to determine just how much flexibility they may have. Consult wedding planners, venue representatives, caterers, photographers, and all other vendors with whom you have existing contracts to see how open those vendors are to rescheduling. Some contracts may contain language governing rescheduled events, while others may outright forbid rescheduling. Many vendors have shown a willingness to work with their clients during this public health crisis, but couples should gauge that willingness before they begin worrying if it’s right to go forward or postpone the event.
• Safety: According to The Knot 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average wedding in 2019 cost just under $34,000. That’s a steep price and couples willing to spend so much money have a right to know their guests will be safe on their wedding days. Speak with representatives at your wedding venue(s), including the site of the ceremony and the reception, and ask them about the safety measures they are putting in place to protect guests. Are safety supplies like hand sanitizer provided by the venue? Will the venue place social distancing markers on the floor to make it easier for guests to keep their distance? Work with your partner to determine your comfort level with the precautions the venue is taking.
• Guests: Various clusters of COVID-19 have been linked to weddings since the pandemic was declared in March. For example, a state health inspector in Maine determined that an August wedding in that state could be linked to no less than 170 COVID-19 cases, despite the wedding being attended by only 62 people. Couples should prioritize the safety of their guests, but they also should gauge guests’ temperatures in regard to their willingness to adhere to certain safety precautions during the ceremony and reception. The CDC also notes that certain categories of people, including the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions like diabetes, are more vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 than others. Consider guests’ personal health when deciding whether to go forward or postpone your wedding.
• Alternatives: Couples might have more options than they initially thought when deciding what to do about their weddings during the pandemic. Some couples have opted to tie the knot at small ceremonies and host parties for their intended guests once COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror. Others have opted to get married over Zoom so their friends and families can still share in their happiness.
Engaged couples face a unique set of circumstances as they try to determine what to do about their weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic. A careful consideration of various factors can help couples make decisions they’re comfortable with.