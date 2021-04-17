CORNING – Sister duo and fifth generation entrepreneurs, Anne Greenwalt and Cindy Roberts, announce the upcoming Grand Opening of Real Deals, their home décor and fashion boutique in downtown Corning. Located at 718 Davis Avenue, they have completely redesigned the interior of their building from top to bottom and filled it with fabulous home décor and women’s fashion and accessories at budget-friendly prices.
Real Deals will open in the location previously occupied by Carvers Ridge, owned and operated by Anne for the last 12 years.
“I loved being the owner of Carvers Ridge, but had to shift after suffering so many hardships, like so many others, from COVID-19. I had to think about the future of Carvers Ridge and realized that whatever my next path would be, it had to be built upon the strong foundation we had already laid.”
Real Deals, a home décor and fashion franchise, has locations throughout the United States, with quite a few in Iowa.
“Real Deals came to mind when I considered my next steps. I gathered a ton of information, paid a visit to a shoppe, and instantly felt a connection. Real Deals, just like Carvers Ridge, values building relationships, a stronger community, and truly taking care of its customers,” stated Anne. “And, I knew that being a part of the franchise, I would be able to bring our customers even more product at incredible prices.”
Anne and Cindy come from a long line of entrepreneurs and merchants in Corning.
Cindy can’t wait to carry on the tradition and share this experience with her sister. “I had the privilege of working in the hotel industry for many years and loved my career, but nothing compares to owning your own business with family. I didn’t hesitate to take a leap with Anne and start this next adventure. We complement each other so well and enjoy learning from each other.”
Real Deals offers shoppers an experience like no other. The locally-owned boutiques are full of hand-picked décor for every style and season.
“We really have something for everyone, and our shoppe is truly packed full,” remarked Cindy. “When you step into a Real Deals, our displays are bursting with product, creating a little treasure hunt. We even tell you that we want you to go ahead and ruin our displays! We want you to dig in and find those pieces you just don’t want to live without.”
Not only will you find gorgeous home décor, you’ll also find a boutique offering women’s fashion and accessories at Real Deals.
“I’m so excited to provide ladies a place they can count on to find so many great clothing options. Plus, shoes and jewelry, too! We carry sizes small – 3XL, so there will be something for everyone,” commented Anne.
The boutique will feature trends and basics, with new apparel arriving constantly.
Cindy and Anne have been working hard to create a Real Deals shopping destination in downtown Corning.
“This has been a family effort to make this happen. We’re excited to show you the transformation and share our Real Deals with you. It really is a place to come in and unwind, and we can’t wait to share that with you all.”
Since 2006 shoppers across the United States have been lining up in front of their local Real Deals not only for fabulous pricing on décor and clothing, but the warm, exceptional customer service and festive atmosphere Real Deals is known for.
Anne added, “We fell in love with Real Deals because it’s more than a store. It’s a place where you come in and feel at home. Our goal is to provide our community with a place they can come and feel comfortable, spend some time with friends, have fun, and be inspired by the products we offer,” said Cindy.
Real Deals offers a collection ranging from rustic to modern, as well as a huge variety of seasonal and holiday decor. Customers can find clocks, mirrors, lamps, wall art, signs, candles, floral, and accent furniture displayed in a way that will spark ideas and provide inspiration on how these pieces can be used in your own space. The shoppe also features clothing and accessories, including denim, dresses, sweaters and tops in sizes small - 3XL, plus jewelry, bags and shoes to complete the outfit.
“You’ll always find something new at our shoppe! We’re always adding fabulous finds, so you’ll want to stop in often and see what’s new. There’s so much to see and pieces that fit with any style,” Anne commented. “And you really won’t be able to believe these prices. I am so excited for all of our customers to see how affordable all of our amazing pieces are. To bring our small town a huge variety of products at these unbelievable prices is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share it with you all.”
Celebrate with Anne, Cindy, and their family at their 3-day Grand Opening event held on April 29, 30, and May 1 from 10am-6pm each day. Shoppers are encouraged to get in line early, as each day of the Grand Opening will feature a special offer for the first 50 people in the door each day. Follow along with them on both Facebook and Instagram at Real Deals – Corning, IA for a look behind the scenes, sneak peeks of product coming in, and more about the Grand Opening! Anne and Cindy also encourage you to sign up for their fan club at www.realdeals.net/corning to receive special offers and an invitation to the Grand Opening.
Real Deals, based in Twin Falls, ID, began when five sisters opened décor shoppes in their communities for fun. When requests poured in from people who wanted to open a shoppe “just like yours," they decided to franchise in 2006 and hardly anticipated an international franchise that would be listed in Entrepreneur’s Top 500. The franchise is made up of a group of locally-owned shoppes in the US & Canada, run by the most amazing and passionate owners. Real Deals shoppes create a customized, inspirational, treasure hunt-filled shopping adventure with budget-friendly pricing. The home décor and fashion is a carefully curated and eclectic mix of trendy and seasonal pieces as well as timeless and keepsake items.