The CAM FFA Banquet will be held Saturday, March 20 at the Cumberland Community Center, and include a silent auction which starts at 5:30 p.m. Items include Anita Vet Clinic – Complimentary Chute Charge and Breeding Soundness Exam; Anita Vet Clinic – Small Animal Office Call and $25 discount on Spay or Neutering; C-Store, Massena - $20 gift certificate; Ratchet straps and Reaming pliers donated by Massena Ag Supply; Tim Ross Artwork – Tim is an Audubon native and currently a meteorologist for RFD-TV donated by BKB Farms; Metal Art created by the plasma class at CAM High School;
Framed Aerial Photo of your choosing (within Cass County or surrounding counties of Cass County) donated by CAM Digital Media and CAM Woodworking Class; Walnut Frame that holds 3 – 5x7 photo’s donated by Eric Plagman and Craig Becker Family; Quilt donated by Linda Eilts; John Deere 4450 (1/64) National FFA Organization Edition, John Deere 420 (1/16) National FFA Organization Edition donated by Agrivision Equipment; Sweatshirt and $50 gift certificate to McCunn Specialty Firearms donated by McCunn Specialty Firearms; Two - $50 Gift certificate to the Anita Meat Processing; Wall Décor donated by Eldon Ditto of Anita; Gift Basket donated by Cappels, Atlantic and Gift Basket donated by Oathoudt Farm Supply, Atlantic.
The banquet will also include a pulled pork meal starting at 6 p.m. for a free will donation.
Guest speaker for the evening will be Glenn Brukow from Wamego, Kan. He is a blogger and writes a column called Dust on the Dashboard. His column can be read weekly in the Grass and Grain and bi-weekly in Midwest Messenger. The CAM FFA officer team will also recognize 2020- and 2021-members accomplishments followed by a year in review. Mask are suggested, but not required.