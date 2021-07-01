TS Bank has partnered with SHIFT ATL in Atlantic to help local neighborhoods through a new program called AMP, which provides funding for direct homeowner projects, neighborhood block initiatives and down payment assistance.
Applications are open now through Aug. 15. Recipients in the Atlantic area will be awarded up to $5,000 in prize money for their particular project. TS Bank is the lead sponsor donating $2,500 to SHIFT ATL for the AMP program. In addition to SHIFT ATL, other contributing sponsors include Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross Real Estate and Cass Health.
Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor who needs assistance with outdoor housing needs. Project requests can range from landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors.
“When SHIFT ATL learned of an opportunity to partner with TS Bank on the AMP for neighborhoods initiative, it was a no-brainer for us,” said SHIFT ATL Board Member, Mallory Robinson. “Both TS Bank and SHIFT ATL have a mission to use resources within their organization, coupled with projects and partnerships with their communities, for the betterment of the communities we live in. This initiative is another partnership we are eager to be involved in, and feel it will create a ripple effect for years to come!”
“We consider it a great honor to reinvest in our local communities. We are excited to launch AMP and collaborate with local leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members to help make a lasting impact in our neighborhoods,” added TS Bank Director of Public Relations, Kelsey Stupfell.
To apply for AMP, or to nominate someone, view the application here. If you have any questions, please contact Kelsey Stupfell at kelsey.stupfell@tsbg.com or 712.487.0334
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10% of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames. For more information visit tsbank.com.
About SHIFT ATL: SHIFT ATL’s mission is to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of development and growth. Additionally, the organization endeavors to SHIFT the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. For more information visit shiftatl.org.