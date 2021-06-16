The Cass County Farm Bureau was very active throughout May- Beef Month. The Farm Bureau had a series of interactive Facebook posts that allowed participants the chance to win a $20 Beef Certificate while learning about the rich cattle industry in Cass County. Winners of the Beef Certificates were Mary Erickson, Joel Hansen, Judy Kennedy, and Danna Saeugling. Other Facebook posts included fun facts about the health benefits of beef and provided some yummy recipes for Memorial Day weekend.
One of the most liked and shared posts though was the “Real Meat Wednesday” post. The “Real Meat Wednesday” promotion gave local beef producers a chance to receive a free meal from the Farm Bureau. To participate, producers were asked to fill out a quick three-minute survey that consisted of questions asking why and how they got involved in the cattle industry. The two winners were Mike Carlson and Chad Schwarte. When the meals were delivered to Mike, he was working with his dad on a local farm. The two were treated to burgers and fries that were prepared by the Downtowner Cafe. The Carlson family has been in the agriculture industry for five generations, and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon. With close to 1000 acres of crop ground and almost 100 head of cattle, they plan to carry on the American tradition of hard-working farmers. Chad Schwarte also had quite the crew when his meals, prepared by Oinkers Lounge & Grill, were delivered. Chad has been a part of agriculture since he was little and credits his family for being the reason he joined the cattle industry. His advice for young farmers is to, “Get a mentor, someone who has been in the business a while to guide you.”
The Cass County Farm Bureau also had a drawing for a Beef Bundle of $60 value at HyVee and Fareway. Anyone who bought meat from the meat counters were able to enter to win this prize. The drawing was open throughout the month of May. The winners of these prizes were Jen Wilson and John Kilworth.
The Cass County Farm Bureau hopes that everyone has a great summer and encourages them to put beef on the table.