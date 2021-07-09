WASHINGTON – An Audubon County resident spent four weeks interning in Washington D.C. - for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.
Grace Christensen, Audubon County native, is a junior at Iowa State University, where she is majoring in Animal Science and Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Christensen of Audubon.
“Interning in Washington D.C. is one of the best ways to get a grasp on the inner workings of Capitol Hill and government,” Grassley said. “Interns play an important role in my office and fulfill meaningful tasks for staff and myself. An internship is a unique opportunity for college age students to be right in the middle of the political world and gather essential office experience.”
During the internship, Christensen served as a Legislative intern aiding Grassley’s Legislative staff.
Her duties included performing research to aid in answering constituent questions, working on special projects for Legislative Assistants, such as keeping track of legislation as it moves through the House and Senate, preparing binders for bills, as well as filing and organizing paperwork. Christensen says she thoroughly enjoyed her brief time in our nation’s capitol with Senator Grassley’s office. She says it pushed her out of her comfort zone.
“I was able to network with so many admirable people. I acquired knowledge about the legislative process within Congress, and gained a new level of respect for those in this profession,” Christensen said.
College students interested in participating in the internship program for Grassley in Washington, D.C., or any of his state offices, should visit Grassley’s website.