Reading logs from the summer reading program at the Atlantic Public Library are due Saturday, July 17.
"Thanks for participating in our summer program!" officials said.
Reading logs must be returned by Saturday to be entered for grand prizes. Grand prize winners will be notified by July 21.
"Check out our Facebook page for pictures from this summer's events," officials said.
Other programs are still going on:
Toddler Time is at 10 a.m., Wednesdays through July
Third Thursday Book Club is on July 15
Escape room will be July 23, 24, and 26 for ages 11 and up. Pre-registration is required.
Looking ahead to August:
There will be an Olympic-themed program for children, a Magic the Gathering draft game using the new D&D crossover set Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a used electronics sale, teen game night, and a programming survey (to help us plan events YOU want to attend!)