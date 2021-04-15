The Cass County Conservation Board announced the winners of the Fable Contest, which was held between all county third graders! All students received a certificate of participation, and first, second and third place was awarded in each class. The contest is sponsored by the Cass County Environmental Education Committee. Following are the first place fables.
Ayden Nicholson-Wedemeyer
Washington Elementary
Mrs. Van Ert
The Owl and the Robin
Once upon a time live a poor poor robin. The Robin had no home. The Robin was cold. Then the Robin found an Owl who was caught in vines. The Owl said “please help me, I will do anything, just help me please.” The Robin said “Why?” The Owl said “I will give you three wishes.” The Robin thought the Owl was lying. The Robin said “how do I know you will grant me three wishes?” The Owl said “I am a magic Owl now please free me.” The Robin pecked at the vines until the Owl was free. The Owl said “now you will you get your three wishes.” The Robin asked if his first wish would be to have a house, food, and an oven. The owl said “you don’t want any friends?” “I’m sure” said the Robin. Ok said the Robin. Goodbye said the Owl and the Robin. The Robin lived without a friend for a while. The End.
Lesson: Be careful what you choose.
Lucas Christensen
Washington Elementary
Mrs. Benning
The Gorilla and the Monkey
Once upon a time there lived a Monkey and a Gorilla. They were at school and the teacher said, “Recess time.” So all the children ran out to recess but the Monkey walked out and so did Gorilla. But they got out. The Gorilla pushed him and called him names like idiot and loser but next year they were in the same class. So at recess the Monkey stood up for himself. So they walked out again and met each other. The Monkey said, “ I am not a loser or an idiot or a bully.” So the Monkey pushed him at the end of recess. “Do you want to be my friend?” The monkey replied. The Gorilla said yes!!!
Lesson: Do not be a bully.
Kinsley Johnson
Washington Elementary
Mrs. Smith
The Ladybug and Butterfly
Once there was a ladybug. One day she saw a beautiful butterfly sitting on a tree. The Ladybug didn’t mind asking the beautiful butterfly if she wanted to play leaf tag. So she asked the butterfly mindfully as she could be, but the butterfly said, “no way!! Not with you.” in a horrible way. So the ladybug walked off in sadness. The next day she saw the Butterfly sitting the shade. She asked the beautiful Butterfly if she wanted to make leaf charms. “Not a chance!” The Ladybug had enough! The Ladybug stood up for herself and said why are you bullying me? This should teach you a lesson. So the Ladybug walked off with glum. The next day the Butterfly saw this beautiful red dress in town. She had a plan. She showed up to the Ladybugs’s house and surprised her with dress. The Ladybug was so surprised she could cry. Since then they have been best friends.
Lesson: Don’t judge people by the way they look.
Zoey Hockenberry
Washington Elementary
Mrs. Larsen
Bunny and Lion
The Bunny was hopping around but he stopped when he heard something. When he turned around he saw a lion. The Bunny said, “Please don’t hurt me, please don’t, I’ll help you if need help someday. I’m serious!” The Lion started laughing and said, “Someone your size won’t be able to do anything if I need help” The Bunny ran off singing a song. The Lion started walking back to his house. The next day Lion was walking around and then something happened. He got caught and started yelling help. The bunny came and chewed him out. The Lion said, “I’m never judging anyone by their size again.”
Lesson: Don’t judge someone by their size.
Kira Malley
Washington Elementary
Mrs. Koontz
The Snake and the Jaguar
One day a Snake saw a Jaguar and it slithered away. The Jaguar called “Hey, wait I won’t hurt you!” The Snake was very skeptical, but he went back anyway. Snake slithered over to Jaguar and said “what’s up?” “nothing much, I just want a friend who won’t run away from me” said Jaguar. “Is this a trick Jaguar?” asked the Snake. “No, you’re poisonous I would never want to eat you” said Jaguar. “oh, yeah right, I am a Boa Constrictor” said the Snake. “Yeah, and were both the nicest predators in the jungle.” Said the Jaguar. “Have you been watching me?” asked the Snake. “maybe I am Maybe I am not.” “okay now that’s creepy” said the Snake. “Well, forget that. Lets be friends, what do you say?” said the Jaguar. “Sure nobody else wants to be my friend either.” The next day they went to go find food. “hey” said the Snake. “What’d ya find?” asked Jaguar. “I found some mice and they’re ready to eat.” Said Snake. “Awesome” said Jaguar. “Ya know this is a really good haul of mice since we don’t kill anything,” said Jaguar with his mouth full. “you’re right, they might have fallen out of this tree though,” said snake with his mouth also full.
Lesson: It is good to have friends.