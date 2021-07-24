Atlantic Memorials To Close After 30 Years

ATLANTIC – After 30 years in business, Atlantic Memorials will be closing and employee Patty Rogers will be retiring.
The business was originally owned and operated by Lana Leander (formerly of the Atlantic area) and Ryan Gruhn, and was a division of Des Moines and Winter Memorials. It was later sold to Rayser Holdings, Inc.
When Rogers decided to retire, officials with Rayser Holdings, Inc. decided it was an ideal time to close the Atlantic location. It will close at the end of July.
Leander said the business was originally opened in Atlantic in 1991, because the Des Moines and Winterset divisions were receiving a number of calls from the Atlantic area for monuments, and employees tended to meet with people in person to discuss their services.
Rogers, who is from Wiota, started at the business in 2009, and is excited to retire to spend more time with her family. She will retire sometime during the last week of the month. Leander said while Rogers is excited to retire, she will be missed.
"Patty has really enjoyed helping people in their time of need," Leander said.
Leander said she will miss the friendships she's made with funeral directors and cemetery officials, and being able to help people in their time of need.
People who are still in need of their services can still contact the Atlantic Memorial phone number - 243-1727 - which will transfer to the Des Moines location.