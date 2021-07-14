AUDUBON - This year's Audubon County Fair Queen Candidates are Abby Brooks, Kennedy Rohe, Madison Steckler and Abigail Charlotte Zaiger.
The Queen Contest is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. following the pie auction at the Audubon County Fairgrounds Grandstand.
Abby Brooks is 17, and the daughter of Mike and Allie Brooks of Audubon. She is an active member of 4-H, FFA, Youth Committee and Youth Group; participates in cheerleading for football and wrestling, dance team and choir. She will also represent Audubon County in December at the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant.
Kennedy Rohe is 17, of Audubon is the daughter of Derrick and Jessica Rohe. She attended Audubon Community Schools from Pre-K through this year, which will be her senior year at AHS. She a judge for the Clover Kids beef, sheep and goat shows as well as their pet show; she has mentored a young 4-H family, has shown static projects at fair that made it to state fair multiple times, is a member of Audubon County Clover Commissions, active in her 4-H group the CD Starlighters, shows multiple species at the Audubon County Fair and Iowa State Fair. Kennedy is a member of the Iowa Meat Goat Association, American Boer Goat Association, the Junior IMGA and Junior ABGA.
Madison Steckler is 16. My parents are Pam and Toby Steckler. She goes to at Audubon High School. She attends Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, volunteers with Sunday School, church sound for worship, and Vacation Bible School. She also is involved in volleyball, basketball and track. She had the honor to run at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, placing in two out of three of events. She plays clarinet, lettered in band and academically in her freshman and sophomore year.
Abigail Charlotte Zaiger is 17 and the the daughter of Jason and Ann Zaiger.
She has been part of the track team, the music program, art, and managed the wrestling team alongside my sister. She volunteers at the Audubon Rose Theater, helps at different Gray Iowa Betterment Cooperation events, and volunteer when I can at Timber Creek Horse Therapy. She has shown goats, cattle, sheep and pigs. She will be showing through the FFA this year and sang at State FFA Idol with her sister placing second.