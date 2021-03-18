ATLANTIC - You are invited to tour the American Legion Memorial Building (the Armory) on Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. Stay home, put your feet up, get comfortable and link to Zoom.
Steve Livengood leads the video tour beginning with history of the Building. There have been many renovations since the National Guard gave up ownership in 2001. New spaces have been created to meet changing purposes. Other work is required for maintenance of the building such as the current need for a new roof.
Steve highlights some exhibits in the Military Museum, Military Library, Atlantic History Center and Memorial Hall which is a large meeting space available for use by the community. Whether you have never been in the building or if you have attended monthly programs, you will learn something new.
The American Legion Memorial Building as well as the Rock Island Depot are owned by Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE). It is a non-profit organization with a mission to serve the southwest Iowa community.
Find the Zoom link on ariseAtlantic.org or Facebook: Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise. After Sunday, the tour program will be available to view on the web and/or Facebook pages.