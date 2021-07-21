Are you a fan of Dungeons and Dragons or Magic the Gathering? These two gaming worlds are colliding with new Magic cards, The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, which will be released July 23!
The Atlantic Public Library is hosting a Magic the Gathering draft game on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 4-8 p.m. with the new crossover cards. This will be a traditional draft game where participants build decks with booster packs (please bring your own lands, dice, and markers) and then play a three game tournament to determine a winner. The winner will receive a collector booster pack of rares and foils also from the new set. Participation is limited to 12 people on a first come, first served basis. Participants may keep the decks they build for $10 or leave the cards at the library for future Magic games.
For more information about this event, please call the Library at 712-243-5466 or email atlanticpubliclibrary@gmail.com.