The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free Wildflower Walk. The program will be held at the Pellett Memorial Woods outside of Atlantic on April 24 at 9 a.m. Oak Strollers Nature Club for Families are welcome to join at this event. The board invites the public to walk through the early spring wildflowers with our naturalist. Learn the names, uses and history of these Wildflowers. Those in attendance will meet at Pellett Memorial Woods- located just outside of Atlantic, one half mile north and three quarters of mile east of the KJAN radio station.
Wildflower Walk Set For April 24
