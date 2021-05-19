The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a “Movie in the Park” Campground Program! We will be showing The Secret Garden. The public program will be held at the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park in Lewis, on Friday, May 28 at 9 p.m.! The movie is FREE!
Mary Lennox , a young orphan, living with her domineering uncle stumbles upon a whimsical garden tucked away on the far reaches of the estate. Mary then experiences a series of fantastical adventures in her newfound playground. Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Come out for a great movie under the stars! Bring a blanket or chair, Dress for the weather, we may reschedule at a later date if it rains, and You DO NOT have to be a registered camper to attend the program! We hope you will join us!