Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades Kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering several youth day camps this summer, starting with Life is Good…Kayaking on June 16 at Springbrook Park. For more information and additional dates visit the Guthrie County Extension website. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
A Pinch of Family Flavor
Ready for a hands-on experience making some delicious and affordable meals for you and your family? Join us here at the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office on June 8, 22, July 6, and 13! Cost to attend is $5 and each class you will create a new meal, as well as learn other tools from the Spend Smart East Smart website.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension will be co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting June 14th and ending September in Adair and Guthrie Counties! This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 pm thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart
Crunchy Coleslaw
Serves 7
Cost/Serving 0.49
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
INGREDIENTS
• 1 package (3 ounces) beef flavored ramen noodles
• 1 bag (14 ounces) coleslaw or 1 bag (12 ounces) broccoli slaw
• 2 green onions (thinly sliced)
• 3 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable)
• 1/4 cup cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup white sugar
• 1/2 cup sliced nuts (optional)
• 1/2 cup sunflower seed kernels (optional)
• 1/2 cup dried fruit (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Crumb ramen noodles into a large bowl.
2. Add coleslaw or broccoli slaw, green onions, and any optional ingredients into the bowl. Stir to mix.
3. Whisk together ramen noodle seasoning packet, oil, vinegar, and sugar in a small bowl.
4. Pour dressing over slaw mixture. Stir until slaw is coated with dressing.
5. Cover tightly. Store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.
TIPS
Store tightly covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Four Layer Supper
Serves 6
$1.33 Cost/Serving
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound lean ground beef
• 1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)
• 4 cups potatoes (sweet or white), cubed
• 1 can (14.5 ounces) green beans (drained and rinsed)
• 3/4 cup cheese (cubed or shredded)
• 1/4 cup nonfat milk
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet over medium high heat until cooked through.
3. Place potatoes in the baking dish. Put the green beans on top of the potatoes.
4. Spread the ground beef and onions on top of the potatoes and green beans.
5. Spread the cheese over the ground beef mixture. Pour the milk over the top.
6. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.
TIPS
To reduce cooking time, prick the potatoes with a fork and microwave for 5 minutes before cutting up. This will reduce the baking time by 15 to 20 minutes.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you needed help, would you know where to turn? According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year. Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says there are warning signs you may notice in yourself or others that indicate a need to seek help. Those signs include a drastic change in mood, behavior, or personality; an increase in substance use; or ongoing difficulty in sleeping. Moreover, someone may be overwhelmed with intense worries or concerns that get in the way of daily activities. For more information from Demi Johnson, visit Help a Friend or Yourself through a Mental Health Challenge | News (iastate.edu).
Iowa Concern Hotline
Iowa Concern is a program of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The program began in 1985 as a toll-free number serving the agricultural community. Today, Iowa Concern serves both urban and rural Iowans. Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week at no charge. Iowa Concern has access to an attorney for legal education, stress counselors, and information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. Contact the Hotline — toll-free at 1-800-447-1985