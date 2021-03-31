AUDUBON — Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) and tourism have been working on projects around the community related to housing, continuing to clean up blighted properties, providing information on available funding sources for our communities and businesses and promoting the attractions and things to enjoy while in Audubon County.
A recent project for the group is the acquisition of the M&M Garage located right on Highway 71, with the plan of clearing the property and making it ready for new development.
The group was able to do a clean up of the property, removing 640 old tires and other debris in order to make way for asbestos removal and eventual demolition of the building. ACED board members worked on the clean up and hope to be able to find a new business to locate there.
A house was also demolished early in February as part of the ACED Residential and Commercial Demo Program.