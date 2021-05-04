Child Care Task Force Meeting Set For May 7

State officials have established a child care task force to gather information on the current condition of child care in the hopes of developing recommendations to reduce challenges that parents and child care businesses experience.
Those interesting in giving input during an online meeting on May 7 at 2 p.m. should email the task force at cctaskforce@iwd.iowa.gov. On May 7, people who emailed will receive a link to the meeting, and have one to three minutes to comment.
The task force wants to know how child care has helped your family, what challenges your family has experienced and how the task force can improve child care in Iowa.