On The Road With The Everharts

The 'virus' pandemic just seems to keep rolling right along. It seems so un-American not to to be able to find a cure for it, and so un-American not to work totally together to end this obvious huge threat to the well being of our entire country.
We're so isolated here in the countryside, we don't even hear that much about the goings on, and only listen when it might concern us. In the meantime, we kind of stay 'on the road' taking care of our four Rhode Island Red chickens. They're now little hens moving from the chirping chirping sound to the clucking clucking sound. If you ever raised chickens you know what I'm talking about. They are so tame and so nice to visit with. We also have tree small partridges, one male and two females with the hope of beginning a small clutch of them in our back yard.
What to do, to occupy 'time' while all of this is going on? I have been doing a "Zoom" television show which emanates from Miami, Fla., on Saturday nights. It's kind of fun, and gives me an opportunity to 're-live' some of my experiences doing on the road roots music concerts. I've been working on next week's show for Zoom. What I have to do, is play a song (on the harmonica well enough to be recognized) and then ask a small portion of the viewers if they know the name of it. They usually do. The song I'm going to do next Saturday is "This Land Is Your Land" the huge hit by Woody Guthrie. I'll be able to talk about how Woody's widow, Marjorie, came to our old-time music festival the second and third year we did it in Council Bluffs. She just loved it, and became a solid supporter of all that we were doing, including my own 'on the road' concerts I was doing in relationship to the Smithsonian record releases I had. She even started booking me on several really nice concerts, but the one I remember best took place in Mariposa (that's a Spanish word for butterfly), Calif.. She even arranged for Sheila and Bobbie and I to stay at Red Mountain Ranch on the outskirts, that was owned by Bob DeWitt, originally from Nebraska. Beautiful place in the mountains. We got to stay there, I recall three nights, then off to Mariposa for the concert. It turned out quite well, they liked our 'country roots' music, and promptly handed us a nice sized check for the performance. It was made out to Bob & Sheila, but it was from the Communist Political Party. Well that ruffled Sheila's feathers, and mine as well I guess, but we just asked how we could get it cashed and they said to take it to the local bank (the next day) and they'd take care of it. Marjorie Guthrie was a really nice lady, and as it turned out, we got to return to Mariposa several times, and in the early days before Sheila was playing bass, Marjorie booked me at a huge concert in Oklahoma City on a show with Earl Scruggs the banjo player. She never stopped communicating with me, and I found her help amazingly welcome to my struggling music career.
And look where we are today? America is actually going through an attempt to turn this country into a Communist agenda that can't in any way help us to become better than we were. It just seems to me sometimes, that being 'on the road' is a thrilling educational experience as well as a history lesson taking place. But sometimes it can be pretty sad.