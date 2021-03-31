SOUTHWEST IOWA — The Easter Bunny is Coming!
Organizations around southwest Iowa will be hosting Easter egg hunts and celebrations on Saturday, April 4 offering fun and treats for kids and families.
In Atlantic, there will be an Easter event at Sunnyside Park at the Kiddie Korral from 9-11 a.m. sponsored by Atlantic Rising along with Atlantic Parks and Recreation. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for socially distanced pictures and kids will get goodie bags with coupons and eggs filled with candy. Parents and kids will be able to get free refreshments from Atlantic’s Coca Cola Bottling Company, and Parks and Recreation will hold their second annual Easter Egg Cruise. Drive around Sunnyside Park and check out the wooden eggs that have been decorated for the cruise and vote for your favorite.
Here are plans for other communities around the area:
Adair — The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Adair City Parkc for children ages 0-9. There will be three age groups: 0-3, 4-6, and 7-9. All activities take place rain or shine, and the event is sponsored by the Adair Chamber of Commerce, Summit Super Stars and Grant Sky Eagles.
Anita — Anita’s Town & Country will hold their annual’s Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m. at the CAM Football Field, Victory Park Play Area and Victory Park Basketball Courts. Different locations are set up for different age groups, and prizes will be handed out at each groups hunting area. Hunting Areas are as follows: 0-1 Year Olds will be at South End of CAM Football Field; 2–3 Year Olds will be at North End of CAM Football Field; Pre-School and Kindergarteners – will be at the open area at Victory Park; 1st and 2nd Graders- will be at Playground Area of Victory Park; 3rd, 4th and 5th Graders- will be at the Basketball Courts that are Northfield Victory Park. All information is subject to change! Donations for the Anita Food Pantry will be collected this year, and children are bring, if they are able, an item to donate to the Pantry, especially: soups, crackers, canned pasta sauce or toilet paper.
Audubon — The Easter Egg Hunt for kids fourth grade and younger will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Audubon City Park, meeting on the east side of the City Park across from the Courthouse. In case of bad weather, go to the Memorial Building. The Easter Bunny will be on hand as well. The event is sponsored by the Audubon Women’s Association with thanks to American Legion, Audubon Chamber of Commerce, Audubon State Bank, Roxane and Steve Hoyle, Present Company, Remsburg Service and Landmands Bank for donations.
Carson — The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. at Carson City Park, at the north end, by the playground. Open to all kids through fifth grade. Kids will be divided into four age groups. Arrive early for instructions! In the event of inclement weather, the Easter Bunny will be handing out treats at the Rodeo Pavillion from 1-1:30 p.m.
Casey — Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. at the Casey City Park camping area. This is sponsored by the Casey Fire Department.
East Pottawattamie — The East Pott. 4-H Club – Botna Valley Achievers will be hosting a Easter Egg Hunt at Hancock City Park at 11 a.m. Please stay in your cars until 10:55 a.m. Masks are required. Open to kids ages 10 and under. In case of rain there will not be a rain date.
Kimballton — An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at noon at Kimballton City Park, hosted by the Danish Villages Improvement Organization. Masks are encouraged. A free-will donation hot dog meal will be available from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. in front of the fire station.
Griswold — The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. at the Griswold City Park. Open to kids 10 and under. The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post #508. Free hot dogs and a drink will be served to the kids after the Easter Egg Hunt at the Griswold City Park shelter sponsored by the Griswold Community Betterment.
Oakland — The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. at Chautauqua Park. There will be three age groups: Pre-K and under, K-1st, 2nd-4th. Kids can win prizes, eat candy and take selfies with the Easter Bunny. Free hot dogs and cookie from The Buck Snort. Masks recommended. Brought to you by the Oakland Volunteer Chamber of Commerce.
Red Oak — The Red Oak Rotary Club’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. at Fountain Square Park in Red Oak. Southwest Iowa Squadron of Heroes will be joining the fun at Fountain Square Park. Bring the littles down for the Easter Egg Hunt.
Shelby — The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Shelby Park. All children fifth grade and younger are invited! Sponsored by the Shelby Community Club with donations from local businesses.
Walnut — Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 2 p.m. at the Walnut City Park. Open to kids ages 0-fourth grade.
Also, on Easter Sunday, April 4, New Life Church will present an Easter Extravaganza for the town of Atlantic from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds after their 10:30 a.m. church service held inside the community building. There will be great food, bounce houses, lots of games, cotton candy, a photo booth, crafts and awesome prizes. Candy from a cannon will be at 2 p.m. Free and Fun event for everyone to come enjoy. Children 18 years of age and younger will have a chance to win one of our awesome giveaway items! Some items include brand new bicycles, baseball and mitt, ride on toys, scooters, helmets, and more! Please RSVP on the Easter Extravaganza Facebook page so they have an idea of attendance.