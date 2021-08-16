Officials with the Cass County Community Foundation remind Cass County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Wednesday, Sept. 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the fall grant cycle with $33,200 available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects.
Full application details, helpful resources, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Cass County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Please note that there is a new grant application portal this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.
Only organizations providing services in Cass County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For Fall 2021, the Cass County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital, program, and operating support.
Contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.