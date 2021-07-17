Cass County Community Foundation officials announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Cass County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $33,200 is available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.
Of the total allocated funds, $2,000 is restricted to the community of Griswold, and $31,200 is available to support projects throughout the county.
Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Cass County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Please note that there is a new grant application portal this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.
Only organizations providing services in Cass County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.
The Cass County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Cass County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Cass County. For fall 2021, the Cass County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital, program, and operating support.
These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Cass County Community Foundation donors. To inquire about donating to the Cass County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Cass County Community Foundation are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; and Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic.
Contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.