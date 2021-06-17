United Methodist Women's Unit Meeting

The Atlantic United Methodist Women held their Dessert Tea on Friday, June 11.
Twenty-one United Methodist Women and guests attended the Tea held at 1 p.m. The United Methodist Women Executive Board and other circle members were hosts for the event.
Joyce Jensen gave the welcome, and gave the table prayer. Members introduced themselves and guests.
Gayle Carper led devotions, and gave a reading by Al Laudencia, from Adel and previously from Atlantic, on keeping his restaurant open in 2020 during the COVID crisis.
Ginger Thomas gave a reading from the Response magazine.
Joyce Jensen introduced Carolyn Delay, who gave a program on Geneology. The program was based on a book “You Forgot Your Skirt” by Amelia Bloomer.