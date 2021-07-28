ATLANTIC - The Cass County Fair Tractor Ride will be Sunday, Aug. 1 with registration at 8 a.m. The ride starts at 8:30 a.m. and a $3 coupon will be given to each rider to use at the food stand for lunch. Riders are invited to leave their tractors for public viewing until 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Gary Lensch at 249-3846.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 109°
- Heat Index: 109°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 90°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:11:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:41:19 PM
- Dew Point: 82°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Central to Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 108°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 103°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- Fire at Atlantic Middle School
- Atlantic Memorials To Close After 30 Years
- Langfelt wins Nishna Hills tournament for second time
- PREP BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: All-WIC baseball, softball teams announced
- Two Audubon County Restaurants on Tenderloin Trail 2.0
- Letter to the Editor - Atlantic Needs A Mayor To Help Clean Up The Town
- Area Police Reports
- Cass County Fair: Who-What-Where-When
- IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Trojans prepare for 3rd place game, Williamsburg
- Guthrie supes oppose Stuart annexation plan
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.