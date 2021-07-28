ATLANTIC - The Cass County Fair Tractor Ride will be Sunday, Aug. 1 with registration at 8 a.m. The ride starts at 8:30 a.m. and a $3 coupon will be given to each rider to use at the food stand for lunch. Riders are invited to leave their tractors for public viewing until 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Gary Lensch at 249-3846.

Trending Food Videos