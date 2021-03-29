Anderson family thanks local businesses with cookies

Members of the Gary and Marcia Anderson family have been making and delivering cookies to local businesses to show appreciation for all their owners and staff have been going through this year.
The family also adds a note along with the cookies to each business, which says: “We have come through a year filled with unique trails and challenges. We appreciate all you have done to keep your doors open to maintain a safe and productive business for your employees and your customers. All that you do to serve the community has not gone unnoticed. These cookies are meant to be a small stepping stone to the day when we no longer have to worry about viruses, wearing masks, etc., and can put these challenges behind us. We hope this new season brings good health, prosperity and peace! Thank you for all you have done! Gary and Marcia Anderson.”