Anderson family thanks local businesses with cookies

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Nearly the entire state of Iowa. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be difficult to drive and potentially unsafe, especially on west to east roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&