The Atlantic R/C Hawks will hold their Fun Fly on July 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to dark at the Flying Field, located two miles south of Highway 71 and a quarter mile east on Keystone Road. People with all types of radio controlled airplanes are welcome to attend, and there is $10 fee for lunch and pilots raffle ticket. The public is invited to attend to watch at no charge. Pilots in a 100 mile radius attend this event.

