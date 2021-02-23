Cass County Receives $5,000 With Healthy Hometown Designation

CASS COUNTY – Thanks to community garden space, the addition of the “Grow Another Row” program and improvements made to park playgrounds and trails in Atlantic, Cass County was one of three counties towho received the 2021 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award during an online ceremony on Thursday night. The award comes with $5,000 to use to continue to promote healthy physical, social and emotional well being.
Officials with Wellmark said that Cass County residents installed 10 raised community garden beds at Mollett Park and improved playgrounds and trails at Sunnyside Park and Schildberg Recreation Area in Atlantic and developed the program “Grow Another Row.” The program encouraged local gardeners to grow more produce to share with others through local food pantries.
Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh said the officials were judging between July 2019 and July 2020, and seven communities were chosen as finalists. Three communities were chosen to receive the award.
“I feel that Cass County deserves the recognition for the inroads made on wellness and health initiatives,” Hoegh said. “I think we’ve been doing great work for a long time, and we continue to do great work.”
Hoegh said officials don’t know how they will use the $5,000 award money.