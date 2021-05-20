York wins Iowa FFA Proficiency Award

Bryan York, of the Atlantic FFA Chapter, is the first place winner in the area of Vegetable Production, which is sponsored by 4 Seasons Fundraising. Bryan runs his school’s garden and this past year, he harvested 1,285 pounds of produce. This was all distributed to his school system, community members, and his local food pantry. Due to COVID-19, Bryan couldn’t start his plants in the school greenhouse, so he started his 278 plants in his house.
Bryan plans to continue to learn more about the processes of gardening and growing a business throughout the next year, and apply what he has learned to his operation. York’s goal is to expand this operation to involve more students who are interested in gardening as well. “I hope to turn this project into an outdoor classroom where many students can come to learn how gardens and farming affects them” York says. Bryan has already begun to expand his operation from last year to include a wider variety of vegetables for his customers to enjoy. York explains saying “After talking with many customers that bought produce from us last year, I was able to figure out what the community would like to see from us. Part of this included mixing up our product line to include a wide variety of vegetables." York is also continuing to explore the soil Health practices that he implements into the growing area to learn how he can preserve hsi rich soil for the next generation of agriculturists.
100% of FFA members have proficiencies as part of the agricultural program and the FFA. These proficiencies range in the areas of Agricultural Communications to Home and/or Community Development and from Diversified Agricultural Production to Swine Production. Proficiency Award winners have excelled in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Programs. These awards encourage members to develop specialized skills that will apply toward a future career. State winners will advance to the National FFA competition where they will compete against winners from the other State FFA Associations. The Iowa FFA Proficiency Awards program is possible with support from the many partners of the Iowa FFA Foundation. The specific partner for each area is identified in our summary of results.