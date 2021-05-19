Happy May Day!

Exira-EHK HS TAG students (Emily Bricker, Hannah Nelson, Hailie Snider, Eric Wilson, Jameson Kilworth, Ashley Hansen, Macy Emgarten and Kate Hansen) sold and made over 770 May Day Baskets for the entire school. The funds will go towards a GaGa Pit at the elementary school playground and the HS TAG service trip next year. Some of these TAG students will make the GAGA Pit with the help of our Industrial Tech teacher Doug Newton.
"Thank you goes out to my HS TAG students for making all the May Day Baskets and delivering them to everyone! The May Day Basket service project brought a smile to so many kids and staff!" stated Lisa Dreier, HS TAG teacher.