The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, June 15 with Florence Burrows and Marcia Lowers as hostesses. Activities Coordinator, Gabby Peterson, asked for volunteers for the Wine and Cheese on June 25. She said that Wesley Week Celebration will be next month. She needs volunteers for The Watermelon Walk on July 12 , The Ice Cream social on July 15, and the Memorial Service on July 28. There will be no bingo or coffee on July 16.
Sales Director, Kennedy Freund, said that Brookridge has no vacant apartments, but Assisted Living has a few.
Myra Hansen spoke about a new group that is forming and will supply more information later.
President Kathy Hayes wished Jerry Lowers a Happy Birthday. New residents that attended the welcome were Darryl Soe, Norman Larsen, Clara Peterson, Janice Blunk, Carol Waters, and JoAnn Schaffer was a guest.
The Program was presented by Bryant Rasmussen, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director. He and his crew maintain 12 parks that accounts for 230 acres. He spoke about upgrades to the dog park, Schildberg Quarry and Cedar Park. The Parks Department is evaluating the value of installing security cameras to curb vandalism.
President Hayes called the meeting to order and Secretary Judy Phippen read the minutes and took roll call. Thirteen members and nine guests were present. There will be no meetings in July and August.