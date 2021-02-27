FFA members from Atlantic FFA and other FFA members from across Iowa converged on the FFA Enrichment Center at DMACC and the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism.
Atlantic FFA members, Taylor McCreedy, Alyssa Derby, Craig Alan Becker, Gunner Kirchoff, Aspen Niklase, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Garrett Reynolds and more than 100 high school students wearing blue corduroy from 20 schools flooded the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Feb. 16. The students visited with legislators, exhibited skills learned in the agriculture classroom and learned the importance of citizenship. This was all part of the 36th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol.
During the morning, FFA members heard from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President, Craig Hill talked about the importance young agriculturalists can play in the agriculture industry. Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture addressed the students about the importance of agriculture in Iowa and abroad. Kelsey Tyrrell from the World Food Prize addressed students about the future of Iowa agriculture and the importance of being involved with statewide issues.
After traveling to the State Capitol, FFA members were able to watch Governor Kim Reynolds present and sign the FFA Week Proclamation, declaring Feb. 20-27, the week of President George Washington's Birthday, FFA Week in Iowa. The proclamation signing took place in the rotunda of the State Capitol where all members could observe.
The 36th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol was made possible with support from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.