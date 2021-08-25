KIMBALLTON — Residents of Kimballton had to deal with power outages and high temperatures on Tuesday. A heat advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday with heat values as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service.
Phil Mennenoh of Audubon County Emergency Management said Kimballton was having brown outs, but there was no cause known and as of press time, no time frame for when power would be restored.
A cooling station was set up at the Kimballton Town Hall, 207 North Main Street.