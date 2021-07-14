The Shelby County Fair will start on Wednesday, July 14, and continue until Monday, July 19. Several of the activities being held during the fair are as follows:
Swine, sheeps, goats, horses, market beef, breeding beef, dairy cattle, poultry and rabbits will all be weighed or checked in on July 14 and 4-H Cake Decorating entries will be dropped off from 9 to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Exhibit Building. The 4-H Table Setting event will be in the 4-H Exhibit Building from 9 to 11 a.m. The Tractor Pull will be held at the Grandstand at 6:30 p.m.
On July 15, cats and small pets will be entered starting at 8:30 a.m., and the poultry show will also start at 8:30 a.m. Open classes for non-livestock departments will start at 8:30 a.m., and cats and small pets start will start at 9 a.m. The feeder calf, cow/calf, breeding beef and dairy cattle show will start at 9:30 a.m., and the bottle/bucket calf interviews will be held in the 4-H building, also starting at 9:30 a.m. The carnival will open at 10 a.m., and the pie and muffin baking competition will start at 10:30 a.m. The Bottle Bucket Calf Show will start at 1 p.m., and the open class bottle show will follow at 2:30 p.m. The Shelby County Fair Parade will start at 6 p.m. with the theme "Stir-up Some Fun," and the Crowing of the 2021 Shelby County Fair Queen and Hall of Fame Recognition will be held in the show ring starting at 8 p.m.
On July 16, the swine show will start at 8 a.m., and the horse show will start at 10 a.m. The carnival will open at 10 a.m. The 4-H Rabbit Agility class will start at 2 p.m., and the 4-H Working Exhibits class will start at 3 p.m. The Kiddy Parade will start at 6 p.m., and the Bill Riley Talent Show will also start 6 p.m. Family Fun Night Games will start 6:30 p.m., and the mutton busting show starts at 7 p.m. in the show ring. Registration for the mutton busting starts at 6:30 p.m. A concert, featuring Finding Dixie, will be west of the grandstand starting at 8:30 p.m., and the fireworks show will start at dark, north of the grandstand.
On Saturday, July 17, the sheep, goat and rabbit shows will start 8:30 a.m., and the Open Class Apple Pie Contest will also start at 8:30 a.m. The Shelby County Baby Contest will start at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the cement slab by Morgan Hall. The entry fee is $1. The Open Class Horse and Pony Show will start at 9 a.m. The Antique Tractor/Machinery Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the show and shine car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The carnival will open at 10 a.m., and kids contests for ages 3 to 9 will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Bingo, offered by the Harlan Lion's Club will start 11 a.m. The stuffed animal show will be held in the show ring at 11:30 a.m., followed by the pie/muffin auction at noon. The Ag Olympics will be held in the show ring at 1:30 p.m., and the pee wee cookie decorating contest will start at 2:30 p.m. 4-H Presentations will be held in the exhibit building will start at 3 p.m. The Harlan Community Band will perform starting at 3:30 p.m., and Shelby County Fair's Cook-Off Contest will start at 4 p.m. The Open Class Lamb Show will start at 6 p.m., and auto races will be held at the grandstand at 6:30 p.m.
On July 18, the Market Beef show will start at 8:30 a.m., and Cowboy Church by Brad Knudson will start at 9 a.m. in the horse arena. The Antique Tractor/Machinery Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 4-H Style Show, Fashion Revue and Clothing Selection will start at noon. The Share the Fun, public speaking and extemporaneous speaking events will start at 1 p.m. and the Pedal Tractor Pull will start at 3 p.m. Static exhibits, open class exhibits and all livestock not being sold will be released from the fair between 4 and 5 p.m.
On July 19, the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction will be held starting at 5 p.m. And a bonus activity-Figure 8 races will be held at the grandstand on July 23 starting at 7:30 p.m.
More information about the fair can be found online at www.shelbycountyiowafair.org