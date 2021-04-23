The Cass County Library Association has been accepted as a local affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This is a book gifting program that mails a book each month to the registered children from birth to their fifth birthday. The Dollywood Foundation covers the overhead costs and local affiliates raise funds to pay for their books sent to participants in their coverage area.
“We’re really excited to bring the Imagination Library to our county,” said Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen. “Our young families will benefit greatly by receiving age-appropriate books to stimulate early literacy experiences.”
Nancy Gibson, Parents as Teachers Coordinator at Cass County Public Health, agrees.
“Literacy begins at birth beginning with wordless books and advancing to independent reading in school,” she said.
Cass County Libraries are accepting donations to fund the start of the program. Because the Imagination Library purchases books in bulk, it only costs about $25 to send one child a book every month for a year. There is a community member who will match, dollar for dollar the first $1,000 donated by individuals. The librarians will also be reaching out to community organizations and businesses. Any size donation is appreciated, but they willalso have the option to sponsor a month and be recognized on the mailing label. For more information, contact Andersen at the Atlantic Public Library.
The Cass County Libraries expect to begin registering children for the Imagination Library during the summer reading program.