On Wednesday March 3, the Cass County Local Food Policy Council is hosting a mobile food pantry through the Food Bank for the Heartland at the Cass County Community Center from 4 – 6 p.m., or as supplies last.
Anyone in need is welcome to visit the mobile pantry, and no documentation is needed. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.
Due to high rates of COVID-19, everyone visiting or volunteering for the pantry is asked to wear a mask.Visitors are asked stay in their vehicles with the trunk open and wear a mask when talking with volunteers.