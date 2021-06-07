On The Road With The Everharts

While I'm waiting for the 'times they are a changing' to go ahead and change, especially since our music activities have slowed down to a complete stop, I've found a few distracting things to do to keep me busy. One of them is taking little intelligence tests that now come to me on the internet. Well I don't ace them all, but can hold my own, primarily because of the huge amount of world wide traveling me and my little family has done. So any questions on the test, especial regarding travel, has to be pretty far out in left field for me not to get it. I have a visiting nurse that takes care of my blood samples and had been doing my antibiotics, but she's done her job so well, I'm now without a visiting nurse. At any rate, when the subject of my travels came up, she asked me what the most interesting place was that I had visited.
I can truthfully say, wow, that's a hard question to answer, especially since there are several answers. I guess my first 'unusual' out of the normal kind of trip was when I was in the Navy. I excelled in radio telegraphy, and even got to pick my duty station when I graduated from Radio School. I picked an MSTS ship, the USS Breckenridge and glad I did. This is a kind of military 'cruise' ship that carries troops, as well as troops and officers with families to their various duty stations. Covered the entire Pacific ocean, so you already know we visited a number of locations. A normal cruise might be leaving our home port in San Francisco, first stop Hawaii. Only there one night and then on to Yokohama, Japan, or maybe Seoul, South Korea. Formosa (or Taiwan whichever is used now) was always on the 'stop' list, and a place I kind of liked. Then it was a number of islands in the Indonesia chain, Okinawa, Philippines, Guam, a ton of various islands and such, and then Hawaii and back to San Francisco. It was incredible sea duty. As a radio operator I managed to find the latest 'news' from various sources and gave a noon news program over the ship's P.A. system. The travelers also had lots of women and children on board, so dances and entertainment programs were a big plus for me. I played in the Captains Band, and also hosted a young person's rock and roll (playing records) party. This ship had an excellent 'kitchen' to provide all the needs for so many, and sea ports always brought us fresh foods of many different kinds.
This gets me to the 'most interesting' spot I visited, but it wasn't in the Pacific. I served in the 6th Fleet, and my communications officer asked me one day if I was interested in going on a 'Dew Line Expedition.' Well what was it? I would be flown to San Diego, catch a communications ship going north to Nome, Alaska, where I would board an LST (the small ship that can go up on land to dispose of it's cargo, in this case oil and gas for the entire Canadian coast line east of Nome.) I said sure, so long as I can return to the Breckenridge when it's over. Done deal. It was quite a trip, got really cold even though it was summer time (not unusual to experience 40 degrees below zero at night though there wasn't very much 'night' as such). The trip lasted about a month, and then I was back at my favorite ship, but I sure enjoyed seeing those polar bears traveling on a floating iceberg, or the native Eskimos tossing stones at me when I went ashore to take some photos. It's a common practice for them to do that, it's a welcoming sign. Or the many caribou traveling in huge herds. It was quite a deal that's for sure. I'll have to do what my second favorite place on planet earth to visit is for you, but you have to ask for it?