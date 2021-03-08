On Saturday March 13, the Anita Town and Country will be hosting a USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution at the Anita Community Center from noon – 1 p.m., or as supplies last.
Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up, and no documentation or proof need is required. Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.
The USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes are likely to contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat.