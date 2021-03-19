Rescheduled- Common Feeder Birds Program
Join Cass County Conservation Board for Common Feeder Bird Identification and Owl Prowl Programs on March 21 at the Outdoor Educational Classroom. Enhance your birding skills by learning how to identify common Iowa birds that like to visit your feeders! Join Kelly McKay from ‘Building Better Birders’ as he shares about Common Feeder Bird Identification. Funding for this program is provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection – Conservation Education Program (REAP – CEP). This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center).
This program is the first of our "Building a Better Birder Workshop Series" and are brought to Cass County Conservation Board through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP-CEP) grant.
The Common Feeder Birds session will start at 2 p.m. and be indoors. The Owl Prowl Hike will start at 4 p.m. and will be outside. Pre-Registration is appreciated. Call 769-2372 or email to sign up lkanning@casscoia.us Take Highway 148 south of Massena, turn left on Tucson Road, follow it east for about two miles, and then a right hand turn into the parking lot. Of course, this qualifies for our 120 Hour Outdoor Challenge don’t forget to use #120hrsCassCoIA as a hashtag for your adventures.
Milan Bottoms Bald Eagle Night Roost Program
Join Cass County Conservation Board for Milan Bottoms Bald Eagle Night Roost Program on March 28 at 3 p.m. at the Outdoor Educational Classroom. Join Kelly McKay from ‘Building Better Birders’ as he will define and describe what a Bald Eagle communal night roost is, as well as discussing Bald Eagle winter ecology. Additionally, he will summarize the background and preliminary results of this six year project. Funding for this program is provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection – Conservation Education Program (REAP – CEP). This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center).
This program is the second of our "Building a Better Birder Workshop Series" and are brought to CCCB through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP-CEP) grant.
Pre-Registration is appreciated. Call 769-2372 or email to sign up lkanning@casscoia.us
Take Highway 148 south of Massena, turn left on Tucson Road, follow it east for about two miles, and then a right hand turn into the parking lot.