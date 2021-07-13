The family of James and Norma Marsh would like to help them celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by showering them with cards. They were married July 17, 1971 in Harlan. Cards may be sent to: James and Norma Marsh, 1119 "O" Ave., Elliott, Iowa 51532
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 61%
- Feels Like: 87°
- Heat Index: 87°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:58:15 AM
- Sunset: 08:53:07 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight under partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- Responders called out to two multi-vehicle accidents Friday Morning
- Eric Weber Receives the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
- Standoff in Elk Horn Ends Peacefully
- Accident on Interstate 80 injures three
- PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans grind out win over Red Oak
- Boil Order, Burn Ban still in Effect in Shelby County
- PREP BASEBALL: Home finale sees Trojans fall to Panorama
- Chat Mobility purchases Iowa High School Sports Network
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FINAL: Spartans closer but still fall to Newell-Fonda
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.