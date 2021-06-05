ANITA – Officials at Lake Anita will once again hold their Kids Fishing Day on June 5.
Registration will start at 9:30 a.m., and at 10 a.m., there will be a presentation from Fishery Department officials about fish and fishing. Participating youth will be able to fish for about an hour, with prize drawings taking place afterward.
The Friends of Lake Anita group will offer a free will donation lunch. Those who attend are asked to bring their own fishing equipment if possible, however a few poles and bait will be available.