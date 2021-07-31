ELK HORN - DaneStock 2021 got rolling in Elk Horn at the Danish Winery on Friday night and more music, vendors, food and more are planned for today.
Saturday's music includes Ultima Thule from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Randy Burke and the Prisoners hit the stage from 1-3 p.m. and Loren Christensen, Alive and Small, will play from 4-5:30 p.m. You can polka with the Polka Police from 6-7:30 p.m. and listen to the Third Wish from 8-11 p.m.
Need a little something to eat? S.A.'s Bar-Be-Q, Hungry Spartan Pizza, Sonrisers Popcream, Frosting, Inc. and Danish Food Inc. will be on hand.
A wine and beer garden will be open from 10 a.m. to close, and there will be a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other vendors on hand include the Danish Winery, The Boho Bee from Irwin; J and L Creations from Harlan; Jenn's Design Space from Council Bluffs; Rhonda's Country Retreat from Lake City; Iconic Printing from Denison; Kate Made from Kimballton; Home Tree Leather from Manning; Diane's Dish Designs from Exira; Next Generation Creations from Elk Horn; Copenhagen Friday from Elk Horn; Smudge Homemade Soaps from Audubon; Walzeys and More from Anita and Mama's Designs from Templeton.