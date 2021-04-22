The Exira Masons will offer their annual Spring Breakfast on Sunday, April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brayton Town Hall. It will be an all you can eat meal for a free will donation. There will be biscuits and gravy, french toast, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice. The meal is sponsored by Exodus Masonic Lodge No. 342.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 29%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:29:30 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:22 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 28%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Fire damages two homes in Casey on Thursday
- PREP SOCCER: Bentley's hat trick powers Riverside boys
- Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: Tentative list of area Drake Relays qualifiers has several from area
- Cumberland Farmer Wins National Award in Soybean Yield Contest
- Diamond Interior Offers Cleaning Services
- Area Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: PRs highlight Atlantic's day in Sioux City
- Area Police Reports
- PREP BOYS' SOCCER: Riverside controls play in win over Atlantic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.