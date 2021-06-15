Produce in the Park June 17: Featuring Park Packs with Guest Chef Samples

ATLANTIC - Emily Paulsen of Brun Ko Farm and Jennifer Erickson of Erickson Foods have teamed up this summer to offer a new product at Produce in the Park. “Park Packs” are $15 bundles that include local food from both farms, as well as recipes and directions for making the pack into a meal.
For example, this week’s Park Pack includes fresh produce, such as snow peas and zucchini, and comes with a stir-fry meal recipe. New this week is an optional meat add-on for those who want to include meat in their meal.
In addition to meal recipes, Park Packs include produce storage and preparation tips. Particularly when the produce isn’t something many people aren’t familiar with, Emily and Jennifer find it’s important to include just a few sentences with this information. A few simple tips from the farmer make a new vegetable seem a loss less scary.
Emily and Jennifer decided to offer Park Packs after talking with customers about their food purchasing habits and experiences at the market. The farmers heard multiple people discuss how much they appreciate meal subscription services that come with recipes and main ingredients for simple meals. People also shared they are sometimes hesitant to try new produce because they aren’t sure what to make with it or even how to store it.
Emily and Jennifer hope Park Packs will offer customers a simple, convenient chance to try fresh, local produce and enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal.
Park Packs are available through online pre-order or for purchase at the park (as supplies last). Check them out this week!
Growing Community Connections: Grow Another Row
Produce in the Park is focusing on growing community connections in 2021, and local groups and organizations will be featured at the park throughout the summer season. On June 17, Cass County Conservation and Cass County Master Gardeners will both be at the park.
• Cass County Master Gardeners will be providing tips on how to get your home garden through the heat of the summer. Expect to learn tips for watering and low-cost mulching.
• Cass County Conservation will be selling native plants for your home garden and sharing information on summer events including the June 26 Free Family Color Fun Run at Lake Anita State Park sponsored by Cass County Conservation, Healthy Cass County, and Cass County libraries. For more information on the free summer fun run and to register, call 712-243-5466.
June 17 Quick Glance:
Produce picks: Cucumbers, green beans, lettuce, green onions, radishes, zucchini, rhubarb, snow peas, garlic scapes, Aronia berries, and more!
Farm favorites: Honey, farm-fresh eggs, granola, meat, jams, jellies, and syrups.
Dinner: Knights of Columbus – Burgers and more!
Sweet treats: Wine Bread Pastries from TJ’s Kitchen.
Home garden: Starter vegetable plants, flower plants, and herbs.
Crafts: Soaps, candles, embroidered aprons and farmers market totes, doll clothes, shirts, signs, shelves, tumblers, jewelry, and more.
Guest Chef: Margaret Henderson is making Park Pack Stir Fry and giving away free samples.
Kids: Market scavenger hunt and free samples of snow peas. Produce coupons provided for kids who complete the scavenger hunt and try snow peas are funded by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council.
Music: Sarah Selders Live
Online pre-ordering with drive-through pick-up: Preorder weekly at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Wednesday night for drive-through pick-up at the market on Thursday.
Produce in the Park is now accepting SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food benefits to needy families, and Double Up Food Bucks is a related program that encourages the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. For every SNAP dollar a customer spends on fresh fruits and vegetables, they receive another $1 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh produce (up to $10/day). Produce in the Park will be accepting both SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks and distributing Double Up Food Bucks for qualifying SNAP purchases.
Produce in the Park 2021 summer farmers markets are sponsored in part by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.