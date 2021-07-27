Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit City Hall

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassador’s were hosted by Atlantic City Hall on Thursday, July 22. Ambassadors heard from Mayor Dave Jones, and he thanked the community for the opportunity to serve as Mayor and he looks forward to his retirement with his wife Rosie. Mayor Jones spoke about his appreciation and pride in each department of the city and shared that he is optimistic about the direction Atlantic is headed. Mayor Jones shared that each City Hall staff member has great strengths that make the office run smoothly. John Lund, City Administrator, is a great asset when it comes to crunching numbers and researching ideas. Barb Barrick, City Clerk, and Amanda Martin, temporary Deputy City Clerk, provide great support to the department heads and city residents. The Ambassadors learn more about Hannah Richter, temporary Administrative Assistant, as she prepares to head back to Northwest Missouri State University to continue her education in Agriculture Science and Music. City Hall is located at 23 E 4th Street in Atlantic. For more information about the City of Atlantic, visit www.atlatniciowa.com or call 712-243-4810.
Ambassador’s Pictured: (Standing Left to Right) Heidi Hinman, Dawn Marnin, Nedra Perry, Rich Perry, Anne Quist, Bill Saluk, Arlene Drennan, Donnie Drennan, Dr.Keith Leonard, Ruth Sears, Krysta Hanson, Scott Bennett, Dolly Bergmann, Dianne Gipple McCurdy and Kelsey Beschorner; (Seated Left to Right) Barb Barrick, Grace Garrett, John Lund, Dave Jones, Linda Hartkoff, Pat McCurdy, Amanda Martin and Hannah Richter.