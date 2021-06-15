WALNUT - It's on again!
The Walnut AMVETs annual Walnut Antique Walk is coming up June 18-20 - Father's Day Weekend. The event includes more than 340 dealers spread out over 17 city blocks in Walnut and this year the Sunday show returns as well.
In May of 2020 the Walnut AMVETs announced the cancellation of the 2020 show, and in 2019 while the show was held, it was just on Friday and Saturday, so Walnut Antique Walk fans not only have an antique walk again, it's a full three days of antique shopping.
This year's hours will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
An estimated 20,000-30,000 people attend each year, taking in the brick, tree-lined streets. For those who get hungry while shopping, there will be everything from breakfast to roast pork; brats and burgers, home made ice cream and funnel cakes. The Walnut Fire Department will offer breakfast - pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage - from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. all three days - and will be serving sliced pork loin sandwiches with potato salad or chips from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for lunch.
A concession stand at the Walnut Community Center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with things like walking tacos, chicken salad croissants, taco salad hot dogs, ham and swiss or turkey and swiss sandwiches, brats, nachos, homemade bars, cold bottled drinks, coffee, biscuits and gravy, with all proceeds going to upgrading the Walnut Community Center.
New this year, "The Nut Bar" will be open all day, serving adult beverages, beer, wine, seltzers and mixed drinks.