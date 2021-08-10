Wiota United Methodist Women Meeting on July 14 in the Fellowship Hall at 1:30 p.m. President Sharen Jensen opened the meeting and we recited the "UMW Purpose." Roll call was "Your ideal age and why," and was answered by six members.
Secretary Patricia Ostrus read the June Secretary's report, and it was approved as read. Treasurer Karen Berger updated the treasurer's report for last few months. It was placed on file for audit.
Our Sunshine Chairperson Helen Blunk has called several members on their birthday and due to illness. There was a discussion on who to receive this year's Mission Pin.
Karen gave the Response Moment of recommending a Revelation Bible Study. Rosemary Zellmer gave the Vice President's report of the next meeting to be Aug. 11 with roll call being "A Bible Verse that begins with your middle initial."
Nova Wright read Ezekiel 39:21-29 from the prayer calendar. Those to be remembered in our thoughts and prayers were named and joys were shared.
Rosemary gave the lesson on "Light of the Storage Closet." Sharon closed the meeting with James 38:7. Hostess was Rosemary.